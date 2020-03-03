Severn Trent clarifies social media confusion over North West Relief Road

A number of accounts on Twitter and Facebook shared a post that indicated Severn Trent's position on the North West Relief Road in Shrewsbury would mean the project could not go ahead.

However, when quizzed on the matter the water company said that its position on the project remains the same, and that it is working with Shropshire Council to address its concerns.

A spokesman for the utilities firm said: "We objected to the original plans and have been working with the council since then so that future designs can take account of our concerns."

The confusion came after a post where a member of Severn Trent's media team replied to criticism of the company's plan to plant 1.3million trees.

A member of the public described the move as hypocritical because trees on Severn Trent land will be destroyed if North West Relief Road goes ahead.

In response Severn Trent appears to have mistakenly said: "Hi Mandy, approval won't be given for this, and we've rejected the plans. So no, this won't be going ahead."