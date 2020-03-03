Nick takes up new role at Citizens' Advice Bureaut

Nick Willis, 31, has become a supervisor working with volunteers for CAB based in Shrewsbury and Ludlow.

He and his family have moved to Shrewsbury from Hastings to take up the new post.

“I had been working as a funeral director for six years in Hastings and in that time I had referred many people to the local Citizens Advice team. The knock-on effects of bereavement can be very difficult and I really came to appreciate the work that the Citizens Advice organisation does,” said

Nick.

"You are dealing with people at a very difficult time in their lives and so in both you need understanding, compassion and knowledge.

"There are very few organisations I would have moved for but Citizens Advice is one of them. I have such respect for the work it does. It’s really a privilege to be working for the organisation."

He is helping spearhead a drive to recruit new volunteers particularly in the Ludlow area. The south Shropshire team has organised an open day for potential volunteers on March 24 at its offices in Lower Galdeford.

“I think there is a perception that it is only older or retired people who volunteer for Citizens Advice and admittedly they are often the ones with the time to spare.

“But in fact in the time I have spent doing my training – which includes all the elements of training for volunteers – I have met people from all ages and walks of life. There is a tremendous breadth of different types of people in the teams which creates a real camaraderie,” he said.

He added that the work with Citizens Advice Shropshire both as a member of staff and as a volunteer brought a great sense of achievement.

“You are working with clients who are facing challenges that you may have no experience of. It gives you the opportunity to put them on the path to a solution and empower them which is incredibly rewarding,” he said.