Images of new cancer support centre revealed

Macmillan Cancer Support is spending the money to create the support service within the Hamar Centre at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, The League of Friends of the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust Charity have also put forward a total of £120,000 towards the cost of the redevelopment of the Hamar Centre.

The charity has explained how the service will provide improved counselling and wellbeing services.

The images show how the facility, which has been designed with input from patients, will look when it is completed.

Louise Clayton, Macmillan Cancer Support Centre manager, said: “It can be difficult to find a separate private area for patients who may need support and information.

"Repositioning and expanding the current Macmillan Cancer Support Service will provide purpose-built facilities to help cancer patients access the services they need.

"The new service, along with the expansion of the Hamar Centre, will provide superb facilities to enable us to give patients the kind of support we have been unable to offer in the past.”

Julia Clarke, director of corporate services at Shrewsbury a Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “I’m delighted that the expansion of the Hamar Centre will provide improved counselling and wellbeing services, and help to make a real difference for people with cancer and other life-threatening conditions.

Advertising

"The Hamar Centre will remain open during these building works.”

Kate Thomas, Macmillan fundraising manager for Shropshire, offered the charity's thanks to the people of Shropshire, whose fundraising has paid for the investment, as well as £620,000 which has been spent in the county in the past few years.

She said: “Macmillan is investing over £380,000 to build the new Macmillan Cancer Support Service. This new facility is part of £1 million of investment that Macmillan has provided to support people living with cancer in Shropshire since 2017.

“We could not have put the money forward for this build without the efforts of all the supporters, committees, groups and businesses across Shropshire who have helped us raise vital funds across the region.

Advertising

"I want to take this opportunity to thank them for their support, and encourage others to get involved, so we can do even more for people affected by cancer in our area.”

Macmillan said the new facility will offer high quality cancer information, emotional support and practical advice to patients, relatives and carers at any stage of the cancer journey and beyond.

It is also open to all health and social care professionals requiring cancer information and support.

With building work already under way, the new service is scheduled to open this summer.