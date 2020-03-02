Stunning poppy picture captured near Market Drayton claims third prize in international contest

The stunning scene was captured by semi-professional photographer David G Jones, and has just scooped him third prize in an international photography competition.

David was drawn to the location, near Market Drayton and the village of Wistanswick, after seeing pictures of the field on social media.

He said: "I captured this field of poppies during a summer sunset, it was stunning to behold. During the last moments of light, colours, cloud and calm conditions came together to create a beautiful scene.

"I searched the field for the perfect view of the tree in the background, looking for a clear line of sight between the tall poppy stems."

He entered the photo into the International Garden Photographer of the Year contest – which received over 22,000 entries – and was shocked to be told he had come third in the 'wildflower landscapes' category, with pictures taken in China and Spain scooping first and second prize.

Passion

David, who lives in Withington, works as a project manager when he is not behind the lens, but says landscape photography is his "passion" and he eventually hopes to go full-time. He also devotes time to supporting charities with photography assignments, including Lingen Davies.

He was invited to see his image alongside the other winning entries displayed in a private exhibition at Kew Gardens, before they go on tour later in the year.

David said: "I was delighted with the position in the competition, which had both professional and amateur entrants from all over the world. It was big step in my progression.

"Visiting Kew Gardens for a private viewing, to see my image of Shropshire printed for an exhibition and in a limited edition book, brought a great sense of pride and satisfaction.

"My competitive side has however said I need to come first next time, despite there being a huge number of entrants."