Tests conducted on 'unknown chemical' spread across road near Shrewsbury

By Rory Smith | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Nearly two hours of tests were conducted on an unknown chemical that was spread across a road near Shrewsbury.

Fire crews and specialist officers from Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service carried out a number of examinations on the substance, which was found on a road in Forton Heath, alongside the River Perry near Montford Bridge, at about 8.45pm on Wednesday.

A fire appliance was sent from Tweedale along with operations and specialist advising officers. in fear the chemical might be harmful to people or the environment.

Firefighters were at the scene for nearly two hours before the substance was found to be non-corrosive and not dangerous.

The fire service said the substance has now fully dissolved.

