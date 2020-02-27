Firm offers construction help for flood victims

Pave Aways has pledged to help those hit by the rising river levels with construction advice and hands on help.

The firm, which is based near Oswestry but works across the county, has said it will use its construction expertise to help those worst affected by the flooding get back on their feet.

Pave Aways’ managing director Steven Owen said: “It has been heartbreaking to see the devastation that some businesses, homeowners and other organisations have been faced with over the past couple of weeks.

“As a business, we are always keen to support the communities where we work and this is exactly the time when we can make a real difference.

“We plan to get a small team together and set aside a few days when we can do what we can, using our construction expertise to make a difference. We are keen to hear from anyone who thinks we can help them. We will only have a limited time available so we are keen to help those who have borne the brunt of the flooding.”

Anyone who requires help can contact info@paveaways.co.uk.