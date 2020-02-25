Tribute to Shrewsbury businessman

Tim Carter was also a well known sportsman.

His funeral will be held at St Chad's Church in Shrewsbury at 2.30 pm on Friday (28 th February).

Friend, Johnny Brydon, said that Shrewsbury had lost one of its great characters.

"A Shrewsbury resident since 1976, Tim made a memorable life in the town in so many ways. He had a very successful 40-year career at Furrows; always one of the top salesmen."

Mr Carter founded and ran the iconic Pink Elephant pub at Yockleton in the early 1980’s.

"It was a huge and memorable success because of Tim’s character, drive, enthusiasm and the support of his many friends."

He later went onto found the Castle Country Club at Rowton in 1986.

"Tim was a skilled and enthusiastic sportsman playing for many years at the Mercenaries Cricket Club and The Shrewsbury Hockey Club. He was also a lifelong supporter of Aston Villa.

"We will miss Tim’s unique and delightfully eccentric, but inclusive, sense of humour. Above all Tim will be remembered for his bravery in dealing with his final illness. His courage and fortitude were an example to all who knew him."