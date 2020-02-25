Shropshire Council defends Shrewsbury roadworks

Last week the authority launched the second phase of its Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package (SITP), which will focus on Roushill, Mardol and Claremont Street.

The multi-million pound plans will see the roads and pavements resurfaced, along with the new pedestrian crossings and street furniture.

However, Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID), the group which represents town traders, said it is disappointed with the scheme.

Mark Barrow, Shropshire Council's executive director of place, said the authority is determined to deliver the best possible outcomes.

"Shropshire Council continues to have constructive discussions with BID representatives and while the council acknowledges their disappointment, we are determined to deliver the best possible outcomes within the scope of the proposed works," he said.

"A number of potential improvements to public spaces have been identified and the council will be assessing these to see if they can be accommodated. The council remains committed to working with the BID to find a solution that is appropriate, affordable and achievable within the overall timeframe for the scheme."

Executive director of Shrewsbury BID, Seb Slater, said the group wanted to see a move towards the town centre becoming more pedestrianised.

He called for a re-think over what he says will bring "limited long-term benefit to these historic streets".

The roadworks are expected to be completed by early 2021.