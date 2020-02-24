Dad in Shrewsbury uses What3words app to come to rescue of daughter after crash

North Yorkshire's Road Policing Unit revealed the incredible tale on Facebook, and explained how the 'What3words' app helped them rescue the woman, who had rolled her Mazda off the A19 at Thirsk.

They said she had crashed at around 8pm on Friday.

Officers are now encouraging other people to download the app.

Writing on Facebook they said: "Another example of the benefits of this location tool. Around 8pm last night a young lady rolled her Mazda off the A19 at Thirsk.

"Due to the precarious position of her upturned car she was unable to get out and had no real idea where she was.

"No-one stopped, no-one reported it. She managed to ring her dad in Shrewsbury who talked her through the What3words app.

"Dad then rang our York control room, with the relevant words, who were able to pin point the collision. We kept a three-way conversation with daughter, dad and control for the four minutes it took officers to get on scene. Driver released and luckily okay. We can not stress the importance and benefits of this location tool."

Download the What3words app at what3words.com/products/what3words-app