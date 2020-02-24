Bookshops on course for national prize

Button & Bear in Shrewsbury's Castle Street and Burway Books in Beaumont Road, Church Stretton have been shortlisted for the Nibbies - also known as the British Book Awards.

They are two of only four shops across the whole of the Midlands to be put forward for the prize, and if either of them win the regional section, they will move a step closer to being crowned Independent Bookshop of the Year.

The winners of each region will be announced on March 20, with those nine shops then battling for the top prize at the Nibbies ceremony on May 18 at London's Grosvenor House. Sponsor Gardners Books will once again present the overall winner with a cheque for £5,000 to be put towards the running of the shop.

Tom Tivnan, The Bookseller’s managing editor, said: “There has been a resurgence in the last few years for the indie books sector with a growing number of stores and an increased market share. You can see why people are looking more towards indies by the brilliant shops on our regional shortlists. The High Street in general may be struggling but indie bookshops are thriving in this challenging environment because of the expertise of staff .”