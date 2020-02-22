'We are all open for business': Town leaders issue rallying call to get Shrewsbury back on its feet after floods

The vast majority of the town centre is now accessible again following the worst flooding since 2000, with business owners working hard to get their premises back in action.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury Business Improvement District, which supports traders and works to promote and enhance the town centre, said the floods had been devastating - but businesses were already getting back on their feet.

“As you can imagine, footfall was hit very hard on Monday and Tuesday, so we have been pushing the message that the town centre is still open for business,” he said.

“We have been using the #open4business hashtag across our Original Shrewsbury social media channels and encouraging businesses to spread the word that they are open and accessible.

“The majority of town centre traders have escaped major problems, and we are doing everything we can to help those who have been directly affected.

“The community spirit has been absolutely amazing, with people going above and beyond to help each other, which has been a big reason that some traders have been able to reopen as quickly as possible."

He also paid tribute to the staff from Shropshire Council and other agencies who have worked to ensure the majority of town centre roads are now open again.

The Government has launched a major package of financial support for businesses affected by the flooding.

Shrewsbury BID has already sent details of the scheme to its members, and Mr Slater said traders should check if they are eligible for support.

“Many traders are used to the threat of flooding here in Shrewsbury, but it is still a shock when it happens,” he added.

“It’s been devastating for many businesses, but people can make a big difference by coming out and shopping in the town centre - your support will help Shrewsbury get back on its feet.”