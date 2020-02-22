Model 'locked up' for pushing ethics in fashion

Tom Edge, who works under the name Agent Tedge, wants to take the fashion industry by storm and hold it to account for its ethics.

Wolverhampton-born Tom, aged 20, is currently a branding ambassador and model for global brand Mangosta, but will only model “affordable” fashions and accessories.

Having spent thousands on expensive clothing and brands in the past, he has is now embarking on a mission to bring budget-friendly fashion back to the masses.

Locked up, they won't let him out – Tom experiences prison life

London Fashion Week has been taking place with diversity taking a front seat, with the Brit Awards also pushing the same message.

But instead of hitting the catwalk or red carpet in London, Tom found himself locked up in Shrewsbury's Dana Prison.

Luckily for him, it closed in 2013 and instead now hosts the world’s biggest prison break experience.

Tom found himself locked up for the day as part of his prison shoot

Advertising

Tom, who attended Wolgarston High School, in Penkridge, hit the corridors of Dana Prison for a photo shoot, ready for a series of forthcoming magazine articles next month to promote his mission and new YouTube channel.

While slipping into an orange jumpsuit, to experience what it was like being a prisoner for the day – and promoting the escape room experiences – he spent time interviewing the governor of the prison, Joel Campbell, and even taught him the famous "model pout".

The former amateur footballer, who played for Wolverhampton Casuals, is hoping to launch a new TV series, having held talks with the likes of Channel 4.

Tom Edge, with the prison governor, Joel Campbell, at Dana Prison

Advertising

Tom said: "This was so funny and an amazing, History is my passion so fashion and history was a perfect mix for me.

"I wasn’t expecting it to a big deal using the prison but magazines have gone crazy for my pictures to be sent to them.

"But it was scary in the prison to imagine getting locked up in there."

Talking with supermodels and those working behind the scenes at Harrods, Tom's mission over the next few months is to take an in-depth look at the ‘Instagram world’, where he says many of us are all programmed into buying new clothes, sometimes on a weekly basis.

He has sent his pitch to Channel 4 and also plans to stream a live show in the near future, having been in contact with venues in Wolverhampton, such as KK’s Steel Mill.

For further information, go to the website agenttedge.co.uk