Shropshire woman in marathon run in memory of sister-in-law

Sarah Howie, from Hook-a-Gate, near Shrewsbury, will be raising money for Anthony Nolan, a charity dedicated to saving the lives of people with blood cancer and blood disorders.

And she is also organising a Leap Year charity quiz for the cause at Longden Village Hall on February 29.

Her sister-in-law Emma Howie, who was 42, lived near Colchester, close to the rest of the family of Sarah's husband Duncan.

Sarah has been busy training for the marathon, which is on April 26, in the Quarry and elsewhere in Shrewsbury and on Lyth Hill.

She said: "Anthony Nolan matches individuals willing to donate their blood stem cells or bone marrow to people with blood cancer and blood disorders who desperately need lifesaving transplants.

"I would also like to raise awareness for the charity, which needs 16- to 30-year-olds to join the Anthony Nolan UK stem cell register, where they’ll be ready and waiting to donate their stem cells and save someone’s life."

Tickets for the charity quiz at Longden are £10 per person, with teams of four to six. The event is at 7pm for a 7.30pm start and there is a cash bar, raffle, prizes, and people are invited to bring their own picnic.

Sarah is also organising a second quiz in Essex, and has a JustGiving page - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-howie-london-2020 - and an aim of raising £3,000.

Tickets are available from sarah@howiekentandco.com or 07967 398055 or 01743 404925.