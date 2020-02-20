Woman, 82, died following Shropshire crash

Elizabeth Harriet Davies of Brockton was involved in the accident on the B4386 at Worthen at about 10.15am on February 3.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

At the opening of an inquest into her death at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury yesterday, coroner for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, Mr John Ellery, said that Ms Davies was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital with serious injuries.

He said: "Sadly her condition continued to deteriorate and she passed away on February 11 in hospital."

He adjourned the inquest until May 7.

After the accident police appealed for anyone with information, including dash cam footage, to contact West Mercia Police on 101 ext 5783.