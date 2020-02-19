Two hurt as crash near Shrewsbury closes A49 in both directions

Emergency services were called to the road between Dorrington and Bayston Hill at about 10.30am.

A49 Update - the A49 at Hunger Hill, Condover, Shrewsbury is blocked in both directions due to an accident. Police are on scene. — South Shropshire SNT's (@SouthShropCops) February 19, 2020

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two crews from Shrewsbury and Church Stretton to the scene to make the area safe.

The crash involved two vehicles and it was initially thought someone may have been trapped.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

A spokesman said: "We were called at 10.36am by the police to a two vehicle collision on the A49 from Condover Crossroads. Two ambulances attended the scene.

"We treated two patients at the scene. One man, who was the driver of one of the cars, was treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene. Another man was also treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene."

A49 Update - A49 Hunger Hill, Condover, Shrewsbury - both carriageways now re-opened. — South Shropshire SNT's (@SouthShropCops) February 19, 2020

The road was re-opened in both directions at 11.25am.