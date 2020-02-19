Advertising
Two hurt as crash near Shrewsbury closes A49 in both directions
A busy stretch of the A49 near Shrewsbury was closed in both directions this morning following a crash.
Emergency services were called to the road between Dorrington and Bayston Hill at about 10.30am.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two crews from Shrewsbury and Church Stretton to the scene to make the area safe.
The crash involved two vehicles and it was initially thought someone may have been trapped.
West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.
A spokesman said: "We were called at 10.36am by the police to a two vehicle collision on the A49 from Condover Crossroads. Two ambulances attended the scene.
"We treated two patients at the scene. One man, who was the driver of one of the cars, was treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene. Another man was also treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene."
The road was re-opened in both directions at 11.25am.
