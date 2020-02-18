Advertising
Shropshire flooding: Shrewsbury recovers after highest river levels in 20 years
Much of Shrewsbury town centre remains cut off this morning as the town deals with the worst flooding in 20 years.
Levels on the River Severn peaked at 4.85m at Welsh Bridge at around 4am this morning - just 40cm below the highest ever recorded level which was recorded during the floods in 2000.
It had only dropped by around 10 centimetres at 11am, with several roads in the town closed as a result.
Motorists are being advised to avoid driving into the town centre as 17 road closures remain in place - including Coton Hill, Smithfield Road and both the English and Welsh Bridges.
Other roads include Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm Lane; Berwick Road; Sydney Avenue; Gravel Hill Lane; Roushill; Old Coleham; Coleham Head; Victoria Avenue; Williams Way; St Julian's Friars; Cressage to Eastern Constantine; Raven Meadows; Smithfield Road; Cressage to Eaton Constantine; Longden Coleham; Chester Street and Cross Street; Atcham to Berwick Wharf and B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham.
Shropshire Council has closed its car parks at Frankwell Riverside, Frankwell Main Car Park, Raven Meadows multi-storey and St Julian’s Friar’s Car Park.
The authority said it will review what car parks and roads it can reopen by 12pm today.
The Gap off Raven Meadows, the NCP at Wyle Cop and Premier Inn Car Park is also shut.
Due to flooding, the town's bus station has been closed and limited services are running from Frankwell Island, Abbey Foregate and New Park Road.
However, most of the town centre businesses are open today.
The London Road area of town was heavily congested this morning after a six-week lane closure was put in place by BT yesterday to allow cable work to be carried out.
However BT has now agreed to re-open the road until further notice while the town recovers from the flooding.
The A5 and most roads out of Shrewsbury have been heavily congested since the water suddenly rose on Tuesday afternoon, with the Kingsland Toll Bridge the only bridge open into the town centre.
Several people had to be rescued on Monday afternoon after the river spilled over into Chester Street, Coleham and Smithfield Road.
Shropshire Council opened a rest centre at the United Reform Church in Shrewsbury on Monday night for those affected by the floods.
