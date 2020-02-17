Mum-and-daughter Dalmations hoping to get 'spotted' by new owners at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury

Kayla, 13, and Jessie, eight, are the first ever mother and daughter Dalmations to find themselves at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury rehoming centre.

Described as "inseperable", the pair are in need of new owners willing to take them both on.

Louise Campbell, Dogs Trust Shrewsbury rehoming centre manager, said: “We understand Jessie has never spent a day apart from her mum and they really are inseparable, so we need to find them a new home together.

“They absolutely adore each other and are both very loving so we’ve got our fingers crossed that it won’t be too long before someone decides they’ve got room for two beautiful Dalmations in their lives."

Jessie.

Jessie and Kayla found themselves without a home due to a change in their family’s circumstances.

They are looking for an active family as, despite the age gap, they both love getting out and about on interesting walks and Jessie loves to play with tennis balls for as long as anyone is happy to play with her.

The charity said the pair would fit in perfectly with a family with children aged six and over.

Louise added: “They are never happier than when they are by each other’s side and getting lots of fuss.

Kayla sits in return for a tasty treat from Steve Chapman.

"Although they get along well with other dogs, we would love them to be the only dogs in their new home so they can lap up all the love given the huge change they have been through.

“Kayla is the shyer of the two but she loves her food so a few tasty treats, lots of TLC and with Jessie by her side, she will soon grow in confidence in her new home.

“Welcoming two dogs into your home is a lot of responsibility but we know these two will give double the love and double the fun, so we really hope they aren’t waiting too long for someone to spot them.”

The team would like Jessie and Kayla’s new owners to meet them a few times at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury so Kayla can build a bond before heading home.

Anyone interested in rehoming them is urged to call the centre on 01952 983807, go to dogstrust.org.uk or visit the centre at Roden Lane Farm, TF6 6BP.