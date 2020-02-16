Clarion call to end climate change

Around a hundred protestors marched through the centre of Shrewsbury on Friday as part of an international general strike for the climate organised by Extinction Rebellion Shrewsbury Youth.

With a theme of “Love Your Planet,” the Valentine’s Day protest called on the government to do more to tackle the climate emergency in the face of rising emissions and global temperatures.

The youth strikers were joined by red-robed, white-faced protestors from Shropshire’s Red Rebel Brigade, who made their debut appearance on the town’s streets after forming last autumn.

“We were really honoured to have Shropshire’s Red Rebels with us today,” said Jamie Russell, a spokesperson for XR Shrewsbury.

“Their unique presence has played a pivotal part in Extinction Rebellion protests around the world and their silent, meditative performances have an incredible impact. Seeing them on the streets, you’re hit by the emotional aspect of the climate emergency.”

Traffic was brought to a half as the demonstration made its way through the streets. While the majority of those taking place were teenagers they were joined by adults and families with younger children showing their support. Many chalked messages on pavements.

Extinction Rebellion Shrewsbury says it will continue to press Shropshire Council to act in response to the Climate Emergency it declared last year, while also preparing for the next national rebellion scheduled for May 23.

In Ludlow there was a Clarion call for action as giant polar bear took centre start in a march through the town.

The sculpture, named Clarion, was created by Bishop's Castle-based artist Bamber Hawes.

The protest in Ludlow was organised by Ludlow College students, Ludlow 21 and Ludlow and Leominster Extinction Rebellion. They marched through the town before gathering in Castle Square.

Ian Urry, from Ludlow 21, said: "The theme of the march was 'Love your Planet' so we walked through the ton playing love songs.

"The intention was for the day to have a family friendly vibe.

"We got lots of attention from people shopping and the response was really positive."

At Castle Square more students from Ludlow College joined the march and heart-shaped biscuits were handed out to passers by.

"Members of the public were quite interested in talking to us.

"There were speeches from different people, including town councillors, students, and myself, and then we had a 'pass the mic' session so anybody who wanted to speak could do so," Ian said.