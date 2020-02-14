Severn Hospice launches new house clearance service

Severn Hospice has launched a new house clearance service for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales, aimed at supporting families facing the task and turning the contents into donations for the charity.

Heather Dawkins, transport coordinator at Severn Hospice, said: “We know that emptying a house can be a difficult thing to do, so we’ve set up a service which will make things easier and which will help raise funds for us.

“The hospice team will survey each house free of charge and agree a set price for the clearance. The hospice then transfer contents to its Shrewsbury furniture store and network of high street shops for sale in aid of the charity.

“Our drivers understand emotion that can go with a task like this and are respectful and trustworthy. They will take care of everything sensitively from start to finish.

“The service includes a full quotation with upfront costs and a full room-by-room clearance of the property. Our fees cover our costs and we’ll turn the contents into donations, helping other families who need our support.”

The service is managed by the charity’s transport team which operates from the Severn Hospice furniture store in Shrewsbury.

Shop manager Andy Perkins added: “We’re looking forward to offering this service and it’s open to anybody regardless of whether they’ve had our care or not.

“Our dedicated team of drivers are sensitive and professional and can clear properties of any size with the same level of care you would expect from us. And if we find any personal items such as letters, photographs or official documents we’ll return them to you.”

Donated items are sold in the furniture store – a 6,000 sq ft shop in Ennerdale Road, stocking reused furniture, household goods and electrical items – to fund the hospice which spends £23,500 every day on care.

For more details call 01743 211092 or email houseclearance@severnhospice.org.uk