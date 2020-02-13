Shropshire WI marks centenary with tree planting ceremony

The federation, which has 122 groups across the county, lowered the tree into the ground at Attingham Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Climate ambassador Paula Pearce said: "It was our centenary year in 2019 but we have struggled to find anywhere that will let us plant our tree to mark the occasion. Thankfully Attingham Park have been great in supporting us and have allowed us to plant it on the drive up to the house.

"It's obviously only small at the moment but I'm hoping by our next centenary we will have quite an impressive tree there for all to see."

The ceremony, which was attended by about 10 board members, is part of the WI's mission to tackle climate change.

The WI is a founding member of the Climate Coalition, a group of 130 organisations including The National Trust, WWF and Christian Aid, who work to protect the planet from climate change and lobby politicians to prioritise tackling climate change.

Paula added: "As climate ambassador, one of my aims is to encourage as many trees as possible to be planted.

"We've been part of the Climate Coalition now since 2005 so this has always been on our agenda but I'm hoping to step things up now."

The federation is working with Attingham Park once again this weekend as part of the Show the Love campaign which revolves around community-based action for Valentine's Day.

Members of the public are invited to go along on Saturday to find out what families and individuals can do to help save the planet.