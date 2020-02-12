Shrewsbury charity needs runners for half marathon

Self Help Africa has five charity places for the Great North Run on September 13.

Fundraising executive Steph Smith said: "2020 will mark the 40th staging of this iconic event and we’ve got our hands on five exclusive charity places for the race.

"For guaranteed entry all you need to do is pay a £58 registration fee and pledge to raise a minimum of £250. Funds raised will support our work with vulnerable farming communities in sub-Saharan Africa."

Philip Brown, from Wellington, who ran for Self Help Africa last year said it was a day to remember.

"From streets packed with supporters cheering you along, to live bands playing on roundabouts and thousands of other runners to guide you along your way - who knows, you may even make it on to TV," he said.

"There is no better feeling than crossing the finishing line after weeks of training, knowing you’ve done all the hard work and helped a worthy cause along the way.

"If anyone is wanting a new challenge in 2020, then don’t pass this opportunity up."

Self Help Africa's vision is of a rural Africa free from hunger and poverty. They support farmers to grow more food, increase their income from farming activities and become self-sufficient.

Anyone interested should email steph.smith@selfhelpafrica.org or call 01743 277170.