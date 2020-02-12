Flags featuring Shropshire student's design to fly over Shrewsbury

Vivian Wang, of Packwood Haugh School, was crowned the winner of this year's Young Thinkers competition, which is part of the annual DarwIN Festival.

Students across the county were challenged by Morris & Company and University Centre Shrewsbury to create a striking emblem to celebrate Charles Darwin and his links with the county town.

The best 20 designs are on display at the Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery

Judges were bowled over by the hundreds of entries but had the tough job of narrowing it down to 20 finalists.

More than 80 family members, friends and teachers attended an event at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery to support the finalists whose work is proudly on display and will remain there for a month.

Morris Scholar Paige Eades with judges Robin Morris, chairman of Morris & Company, professor Anna Sutton from University Centre Shrewsbury, artist Linda Edwards of Sunnyside Art and the winner, Vivian Wang from Packwood Haugh School

Jason Gu , Charles Miller, Ollie Jones, Grace Say, Evie Hedges and Phoebe Neale were given highly commended certificates and a tea towel featuring their own design.

But the star of the evening was 12-year-old Vivian whose thought-provoking design was awarded first place and will be featured on flags flying from the Morris Welsh Bridge offices and the university flagpole.

She was also given a T-shirt featuring her design and her work will be mounted within the university campus.