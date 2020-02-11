Former Shropshire man already hit by Brexit

Eddie Castellan, 58, has lived in France for the last 18 years.

The vote in Parliament to leave the EU means that Mr Castellan can no long vote for his village's Conseil Municipal, the mayor and leader of his local council.

He lives in the village of Fa near Carcassonne, also near the Pyrenees in southwest France. The picturesque village is also near the village of Rennes-le-Château and the castle of Montsegur, which appear in the Da Vinci Code.

Formerly of Belle Vue, Shrewsbury, he was a journalist with the Shropshire Star and Express and Star.

He moved to France in 2002 and now works as a freelance editor and writer, musician and builder.

A fluent French speaker, his partner is a French lycée teacher.

"All the English people here have lived through three years of uncertainty, thanks to the ongoing shambles," he said.

"The worst bit so far has been losing my vote for village's conseil municipal.

"I've lived here for 18 years, a third of my life, and actually longer than many of the French residents. One British chap has had his house here for 30 years.

"I should be in a secure enough position as I've been paying into the French system for 18 years.

"It's much worse for people who retired here and rely on the reciprocal health care agreement.

"At present the French authorities seem sympathetic to the plight of UK residents in France and our very decent village Monsieur le Maire is upset about it."

Mr Castellan said he was also concerned that the next time he returned to the UK to see family, he may have to have some sort of extra driving permit.