Pair hurt in Shropshire A5 crash between lorry and two cars

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Two people were injured in a crash between a HGV lorry and two cars on the A5 near Nesscliffe.

Long delays built up on the A5 and surrounding lanes after the accident which happened at just after 10.30pm today.

One fire engine from Baschurch attended the scene along with two ambulances and a paramedic.

Jordan Eggington, spokeswoman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called by the police at 10.31am to a collision involving two cars and a lorry at Felton Butler Island on the A5 in Nesscliffe.

"We sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene.

"We treated two patients, a man and woman, for minor injuries. Both were discharged at the scene.”

A spokeswoman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to a road traffic collision on the A5.

"No one was trapped in the vehicles.

"Crews used small tools to make vehicles safe."

Officers from West Mercia Police were also in attendance.

