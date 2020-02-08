Spring has sprung at Attingham Park

Visitors to Attingham Park near Shrewsbury this week have been able to see thousands of snowdrops that have bloomed across the estate.

Gardeners at the National Trust’s estate have been hard at work making sure they look their best.

One of those to enjoy the spectacle in the early spring sunshine earlier this week was local photographer Robert Gwillam, who took these stunning shots.

Photo by Robert Gwilliam

Rachel Barnes, one of the estate's gardener, said: “Traditionally snowdrops are a sign that spring is on its way and with the mild winter we’ve experienced they’ve come into bloom a little bit earlier than usual.

"You can’t miss the carpets of green and white covering the woodland floor off the Mile Walk – and there are some lovely displays in the orchard too.”

At Attingham, the best displays can be found in the woodland around the Mile Walk, flourishing in the damp woodlands areas with partial shade.

Photo by Robert Gwilliam

These popular flowers originate from areas of wooded mountain slopes in the Eastern Mediterranean, and there are two main varieties of the flower at Attingham - the Common Snowdrop (Galanthus nivalis) and Flore Pleno a double flowered variety.

Galanthus elwesii, known as Elwes's snowdrop or greater snowdrop, is a larger flowered variety that can also be seen in the cottage garden.

Photo by Robert Gwilliam

National Trust members and under fives visit Attingham for free, admission charges apply for non-members.

For more information about Attingham see nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park or call 01743 708170.