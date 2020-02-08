Shrewsbury man cleared of violence offences

Tyrone Jones, 20, denied both offences and had been due to stand trial on Wednesday, related to an incident in September 2018.

But Shrewsbury Crown Court was told by prosecutor Sophie Murray that circumstances now meant that there was no realistic chance of conviction.

She formally offered no evidence and Judge Anthony Lowe recorded verdicts of not guilty on both counts.

The court also heard that there had been an "apology" between the parties in the case.