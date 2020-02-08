Mouseman furniture to go under the hammer in Shrewsbury

Famous for the little mouse carved into every piece, all are created from naturally seasoned English oak by a single craftsman, the standard set by founder, Robert Thompson at his North Yorkshire workshop in the 1920s.

Joseph Trinder of Halls,which is handling the sale, said it is unusual for an entire private collection to go under the hammer at once.

He said: “The current owner acquired the items in the collection as new and they are still in remarkable condition having been extremely well cared for.

"Mouseman furniture is highly sought after because of its quality and charm.

"Although there are many collectors in the UK, there is a strong international market for it too, with determined buyers from the USA, New Zealand and Australia.

"The record price for a single piece of the much sought after work stands at £40,600 for a Mouseman cupboard sold at Sothebys in New York.

“Among the lots offered from this collection selling on March 18, are cow and calf stools, a pair of bookstands and an unusual nest of three graduating tables.

"We are sure these pieces will be hotly chased and will sell for between £150 and £800 each.”

Halls Spring auction includes 800 lots and is open to online and telephone bidders as well as visitors to its Shrewsbury saleroom.

For more information visit hallsgb.com