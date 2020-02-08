Casper the rescue dog hoping to find his special someone for Valentine's Day

Moira Wallace fell in love with Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross, Casper, when he arrived at the rehoming centre in May last year.

On finding out he was on a special diet because of allergies, she decided to make mealtimes more interesting by making his special food into baked treats.

Now, she’s gone one step further by crafting heart-shaped treats for the playful 11-year-old as we head towards the most romantic day of the year.

She said: "He seems to love the texture of the treats and with him being on a restricted diet, it’s just a way of making his food a bit more interesting. I’d do anything for him.

"I love everything about him. He is a very happy and cheeky boy and when he looks at you with those gorgeous eyes, he is just irresistible."

Moira Wallace looks forward to spending time with Casper every week

Casper’s allergies cause his skin to be easily irritated, but now he is on a special diet he is happier than ever.

He enjoys heading out on a walk but also as having along afternoon nap.

Casper is looking for a calm adult-only home with owners who will give him time to settle in and he would love a secure garden to relax in as he is a sun-seeker.

Moira added: "I come to the centre once a week to walk the dogs, clean kennels and do whatever is needed, but whatever I do, I always make time for Casper.

"When I am baking the treats at home for him, I am always hoping that although I can’t wait to see him, the phone will ring and I‘ll be told that someone has fallen in love with him and wants to give him his forever home.

"Until that happens, along with the staff, I’ll do everything I can to make sure he is as happy as possible."

For more information go to dogstrust.org.uk or visit the rehoming centre.