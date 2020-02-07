Shoplifting detective struck off after stealing from Shrewsbury shop

DS Matt Hodgson, who has 22 years of experience with the police and latterly worked at Shrewsbury’s Criminal Investigations Department, was dismissed at a special case hearing today after being convicted of theft.

The hearing heard that Hodgson’s life had become “chaos” after he separated from his wife.

Hodgson, 46, had taken to sleeping at his office and was suffering the side effects of medication for an Achilles tendon injury when he stole gloves and trousers from Dave Mellor Cycles in early 2019.

In October a jury found him guilty of that theft and also of trying to take a pair of trainers from Go Outdoors.

He was given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay the cycle shop compensation.

A police hearing was convened today at West Mercia Police headquarters near Worcester.

The force’s chief constable Anthony Bangham heard the facts of the case and agreed that Hodgson’s actions amounted to “gross misconduct”, saying “the only possible outcome is dismissal without notice”.

Turmoil

He said Hodgson’s convictions and the reports of the case in the local press had caused the force embarrassment and discredit.

He also noted that Hodgson had pleaded not guilty to both offences and said the convictions for dishonesty offences had “effectively destroyed” his credibility as a witness were he to be called to give evidence at court.

However, the chief constable also said that Hodgson had been in “considerable distress” after the breakdown of his marriage.

Hodgson did not attend the hearing and was not expected to, but a police federation ‘friend’, Pc Ross Cookson, made representations on his behalf.

Pc Cookson said: “His personal and work life was in chaos. He had been working long hours due to being in the CID department. He got into a behaviour where he had been sleeping in the office at work.”

He said that the long work hours, poor sleeping patterns and medication he had been taking all contributed to “poor judgment”and he has taken counselling for mental health issues.

“Although he has no formal diagnosis he has come to realise his life was in turmoil,” he added.

After the hearing, Superintendent Rebecca Love from West Mercia Police’s Professional Standards Department said: "The misconduct hearing found that the behaviour of Matthew Hodgson fell below the standards we, and the public, quite rightly expect from our officers and staff.

“Members of the public must be able have trust and confidence in the police service to enable us to uphold the law and where an officers behaviour falls below that standard and undermines this trust and confidence it is only right they are dealt with in the most appropriate manner.”

Hodgson will also be placed on the College Of Policing Barred List and will not be employable within the UK Police Service.