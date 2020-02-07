Community day for Shrewsbury

Jamie Edwards, CEO at Shrewsbury Town in the Community, said that the community day allows the charity to showcase their projects directly to the supporters at Shrewsbury Town, which spreads awareness of their work in Shropshire.

He said: “These varied projects all centre around the core mission of using the power of sport to inspire and engage with the local community.

“We have lots of various sessions planned around Montgomery Waters Meadow on the day, including boys’ and girls' development centres, taster sessions for PL Kicks, ShrewsAbility, and Soccer Schools.

"These sessions are completely free, but participants must register in advance using the sign up forms on the website - www.shrewsburytowninthecommunity.com/shrewsbury-town-community-day-set-for-7th-march.”

Teachers will also have the chance to network with their Teacher CPD taster event, where they can find out more about how Shrewsbury Town in the Community can help schools to improve PE delivery and provide other core curriculum support.

Shrewsbury Town in the Community have organised for pupils from Crowmoor Primary School to perform a dance during half-time at the game, plus the Soccer Schools Skills Final will take place on the pitch, to compete to be crowned the Skills Champion.

There are still Soccer School places available for February.

Go to officialsoccerschools.co.uk/shrewsburytown for more information.