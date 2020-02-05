Shrewsbury worker's dedication marked by colleagues

Jill Hamilton, 62, a product advisor at Insure That, on Shrewsbury Business Park, was presented with a cake to mark the occasion.

Company director Anthony Chesworth said he and his staff wanted to show their appreciation for everything she has done for the firm.

“It’s a hard job and there have been lots of changes since she joined us in the infancy of the company,” he said.

“Jilly is a long-standing, reliable, loyal member of staff who has banter with everyone.

Jill's matching nail varnish

“She has such a kind heart and always remembers everyone’s birthdays so we wanted to do something for her.”

Mrs Hamilton said she was “delighted” with the surprise, especially as her cake matched her nail varnish.

“I absolutely loved it,” said the mother-of-three from Sundorne who has four grandchildren.

“It’s really nice that people think of you. You’re not just a number here, you’re a person and you’re appreciated.

“I’m part of the furniture here. I work with great people and I get a lot of job satisfaction.

“If you love your job then you’ll get the best out of it.”