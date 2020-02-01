Shrewsbury road to close for 12 weeks

A one-way eastbound closure of London Road will be in place from February 17 to allow BT to carry out cable diversion work.

Taylor Wimpey is required to construct an access onto London Road as part of its Weir Hill site, however, before they can begin construction BT needs to divert a number of cables.

The work will involve the demolition of two existing manhole chambers and the building of two new chambers, and will require deep excavations throughout and chambers cast from concrete around the cable.

Access to all businesses and properties along London Road will remain accessible from the Column end of London Road.

A Shropshire Council spokesman said: "As there are concerns about BT working so closely to the Emstrey roundabout they are proposing to have a one-way closure in place preventing traffic from joining the A5 from London Road, although the road will remain accessible from the A5 only.

"Haycock Way, Pritchard Way, Hazledine Way, Hereford Road and the A5 will be used as the diversion route from the Column roundabout."

Following on from the BT work, Taylor Wimpey then plan to start their programme of works which will involve the construction of the new access, carriageway/footway realignment and the relocation of a bus stop as per their planning agreement.

This work will be carried out using temporary two-way signals.

The overall programme of work is estimated to take around 12 weeks, the authority said.

"Unfortunately Taylor Wimpey are unable to start construction until BT have completed their diversionary works," the spokesman added.

"We have requested that both parties look to minimise the disruption by ensuring all available resources are put into the jobs, including extended working hours.

"Shropshire Council’s inspector for the area will be attending site regularly to ensure the contractors are working efficiently and keeping to their programme of works on time."