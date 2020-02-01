Menu

Shrewsbury knit and natter group raises money for Air Ambulance

By Sue Austin | Shrewsbury | Shrewsbury entertainment | Published:

Sitting, knitting and having a good chat is a great way to pass the time.

Joan Whitbread and Maria Jones from Midlands Air Ambulance with other knit and natter members

And a group of knitters are also using their hobby to raise money for charity.

Members of the group, based in Shrewsbury, have knitted hundreds of tiny toys and cartoon characters over the past 12 months which have been used to raise money for the Midlands Air Ambulance.

At their last meeting they handed over a cheque for £1,500 to the charity's representative, Maria Jones.

One of the members, Joan Whitbread, said had met several friends through their love of knitting and they decided to turn their hobby into a fundraiser for charity.

Last year they chose the Air Ambulance to fundraise, for while in 2018 it was Hope House.

They hold tombolas at local events with the toys as prizes.

"We are always grateful for donations of wool,” Joan said.

The knitters go along to a special craft group at The Hub in the Riverside shopping centre in Shrewsbury on Thursday afternoons.

