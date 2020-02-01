Oh brother! Telford teen who broke arm before Shrewsbury v Liverpool made sure sibling made the match

Jacob Welch, captain of Wellington Amateurs under-16s, was supposed to be taking his brother Callum, 11, to the game at Montgomery Waters Meadow on Sunday evening.

But an accidental collision when he was playing in a match against Albrighton resulted in Jacob fracturing his arm in three places, meaning he would miss the thrilling encounter in which Salop battled back from 2-0 down to earn a draw against the champions of Europe.

The brothers, from Apley in Telford, both follow Shrewsbury but are huge Liverpool fans, and had been looking forward to seeing stars including Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

As 15-year-old Jacob lay on the pitch in agony, he urged his dad Jason to make sure he went to the game with Callum in his place.

Jason said: "About 15 or 20 minutes in he went in for a challenge and fell on his arm. He was in a lot of pain, but the first thing he said when it settled down was to make sure Callum got to the game. Jacob has seen Liverpool live, but this was the first time for Callum.

"His mum went to A&E with him. They were thinking about keeping him in overnight for pain management, it was that bad."

Jacob, who also plays for his Thomas Telford School team, was able to watch some of the game at the hospital and then later at home, though it wouldn't have been quite the same as witnessing the raucous scenes live.

Fortunately Callum was able to go with Jason, and saw some of his heroes up close and personal as he walked around the pitch. Despite missing out, Jacob was pleased to hear his brother had a good time.

Jason added: "I thought it was amazing that while he was injured on the pitch, his first thought was Callum. It made me feel really proud."

Ron Dean, Jacob's manager for Wellington Amateurs, kindly offered tickets in the Kop end for the replay fixture at Anfield, but it's unlikely Jacob will be able to go due to his injury. His arm cannot be put into a cast due to the proximity to his shoulder, so unless he can get tickets for an area of the ground which is slightly safer and away from the crowds, he will have to miss out again.

Jason said: "It would be a shame if he missed it again. He deserves to be able to see it."

If you can help get Jacob to the game, call Jason on 07922 040660.