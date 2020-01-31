Advertising
Missing Shrewsbury teenager found safe and well
A teenager who went missing from Shrewsbury a week ago has been found safe and well in West Sussex.
Trinity Gibbs was last seen at the B&M store in Lancaster Road, Harlescott on January 24.
The 16-year-old was believed to have left the car park as a passenger in a blue 58 plate Vauxhall Corsa.
In a tweet, West Mercia Police said: "We are delighted to say 16-year-old Trinity Gibbs has been found in West Sussex after going missing from Shropshire last Friday. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."
