Menu

Advertising

Missing Shrewsbury teenager found safe and well

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A teenager who went missing from Shrewsbury a week ago has been found safe and well in West Sussex.

Trinity Gibbs

Trinity Gibbs was last seen at the B&M store in Lancaster Road, Harlescott on January 24.

The 16-year-old was believed to have left the car park as a passenger in a blue 58 plate Vauxhall Corsa.

In a tweet, West Mercia Police said: "We are delighted to say 16-year-old Trinity Gibbs has been found in West Sussex after going missing from Shropshire last Friday. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News