Missing Shrewsbury teenager found safe and well

Trinity Gibbs was last seen at the B&M store in Lancaster Road, Harlescott on January 24.

The 16-year-old was believed to have left the car park as a passenger in a blue 58 plate Vauxhall Corsa.

We are delighted to say 16 year old Trinity Gibbs has been found in West Sussex after going missing from Shropshire last Friday.Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal. pic.twitter.com/9xA8eceQKb — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) January 31, 2020

