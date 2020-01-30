Volunteers help to improve biodiversity in Shrewsbury

The aim of the project is to create a mix of open grassland, scrub, hedges, woodland and park trees at Monkmoor River Ground.

Shrewsbury Town Council appealed for volunteers to help plant 2,000 trees and has been overwhelmed by the response of the public.

The third session took place on Wednesday afternoon and saw the 1,500th tree go into the ground.

Matt Wilcoxon, the town council's countryside and greenspace team leader, said: "We've been really surprised at how many people have turned out to help us.

"On one of the weekend sessions we had 45 people which is amazing. So far we've managed to plant 1,500 trees and have 500 left to go.

"The area of ground next to the river has fairly low wildlife interest so we're hoping this will encourage more."

As part of more extensive work to improve the area, the Environment Agency has funded habitat and access improvements at land off Monkmoor Lane, including the construction of new fishing pegs along the river bank.

Shrewsbury Town Council and the Environment Agency have pledged to become carbon neutral by 2030, and trees play a vital role in this aim.

The remaining trees will be planted on February 5 from 10am to 2pm.

Gloves, tools and any necessary equipment will be provided to volunteers.