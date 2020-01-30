Menu

Advertising

Car fire brings traffic to a halt on A5 near Shrewsbury

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Traffic was disrupted on the A5 near Shrewsbury when a car burst in to flames today.

Traffic on the A5 westbound near Bayston Hill faced long delays just after 11.15am while fire crews used hosereel jets and breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

Two fire appliances from Shrewsbury were sent to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance, along with the Highways Agency and the police.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "One small vehicle was involved and crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire."

The road was closed by the police for safety reasons and for the recovery of the vehicle.

See also:

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News Transport
Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News