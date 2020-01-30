Car fire brings traffic to a halt on A5 near Shrewsbury

Traffic on the A5 westbound near Bayston Hill faced long delays just after 11.15am while fire crews used hosereel jets and breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

Two fire appliances from Shrewsbury were sent to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance, along with the Highways Agency and the police.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "One small vehicle was involved and crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire."

The road was closed by the police for safety reasons and for the recovery of the vehicle.

See also: