Plans for new petrol station, retail outlet and drive-through in Shrewsbury

The plot at Welshpool Road extends to approximately 5.24 acres and has been purchased for mixed use development. Fuel station and convenience retailer EG Group – also known as Euro Garages – has purchased the site on Welshpool Road which also sits alongside the main A5 trunk road.

The land has been on the market for months and forms part of Shropshire Council's Sustainable Urban Extension Shrewsbury West programme.

Euro Garages already has outlets in Shrewsbury at Battlefield Roundabout and Dobbie’s Island.

A further site at Thieves Lane has also been under development. The sites comprise of a Starbucks drive-through and Subway outlet, as well as a convenience store and a fuel station. It is unknown how many jobs the new site will create.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for Towler Shaw Roberts (TSR), said: “This is a very high profile site, one of the most significant of its type to come to the market in the Shrewsbury area for some time.

“It’s part of the Sustainable Urban Extension Shrewsbury West programme and, in terms of its profile, it’s a prime site, a significant parcel of land. As a result the site stimulated considerable interest from a number of potential occupiers.

“We have completed the sale to EG Group, who are planning a comprehensive mixed use development, which will comprise a petrol filling station, retail outlet, drive-through and other employment uses.”

David Myers, development director at EG Group, said: “We are delighted with this strategic acquisition which has been several years in the making. Toby Shaw at TSR was a pleasure to work with and really helped to facilitate the transaction for both parties involved.

“EG Group are looking forward to collaborating with the local authority to create new employment opportunities and high-quality development at this gateway location.

“The acquisition of this site will complement EG’s existing Shrewsbury outlets.”

A comprehensive planning application will now be submitted to Shropshire Council.