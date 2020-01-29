Council takes on firm to ensure Shrewsbury's Riverside Shopping Centre tenants are out ahead of demolition

The authority is asking firms to bid for the short term £50,000 contract, which is to provide a variety of support services in the development of its plans for the Shrewsbury shopping centre.

One of the requirements for the firm is to "support a demolition plan and approach" for the Riverside.

Last October the council said it wanted to begin demolition work on the site by the end of 2020.

Now it appears the council is moving ahead with its ambitions for the development of the site, by making sure it is prepared to have the site cleared of tenants in time to begin knocking the building down.

The council has also confirmed that LDA Design has been appointed to come up with a plan for the redevelopment of the site.

The authority sees the redevelopment of the Riverside as key for the future of the town.

A plan to expand the town's Darwin and Pride Hill shopping centres into the Riverside area was being looked at by the previous owners UKCPT but was put on hold.

In January 2018 Shropshire Council decided to purchase the Darwin and Pride Hill centres for £52 million, in a bid to kick start the redevelopment project and give it control over the plans.

A statement accompanying the latest tender offer states: "We recognise the important leadership role that the council could play in shaping the future direction of a key part of the core of the town, in order to establish a vibrant and sustainable future purpose contributing positively to Shrewsbury as a quality destination for its residents and wider population.

"Investment was made with the primary purpose of place shaping and that the investment was for the long term, recognising it will take time to deliver and realise the full impacts from positive changes."

The council wants the firm ready to start work on the project on February 4.

As part of the brief they will also be asked to "produce development appraisals, feasibility studies and options appraisals on potential commercial and residential opportunities" for the project.