Trapped woman rescued after car overturns near Shrewsbury

Emergency services received reports of an collision near Packwood Haugh School, in Park Bank, Ruyton XI Towns, just after 7pm on Monday.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance and paramedic officer attended the scene. Crews arrived to find an overturned car.

"The driver, a woman, was given treatment on scene for injuries not believed to be serious, before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further checks."

Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Baschurch, Oswestry and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews used small gear to deal with the incident and the driver was released from car and left in care of ambulance personnel.