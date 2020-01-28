Shropshire wildlife rescue centre opens second charity shop in Shrewsbury

The shop in St Mary's Street, Shrewsbury, will raise money for Cuan Wildlife Rescue.

The charity says it is a great stepping stone in its growth and is appealing for volunteers to get in touch.

It also needs donations including clothing and household items.

Hayley Robinson, shop manager, said: "This means a lot for the charity.

"All the funding goes straight to the animals.

"2019 was our busiest year so far, we had 4,805 wildlife admissions. It's going to get busier and busier.

"We're already starting to get a lot of interest in the new shop.

"We would love to have more donations of things like clothes, household items, bags and shoes.

"We are also putting out an appeal for volunteers to help run the shop. If anyone is willing to volunteer we are open from 10am to 4pm.

"People can do the full day or half the day or just a couple of hours."

Anyone interested in volunteering can call into the shop or email cuanshopshrewsbury@gmail.com

Cuan Wildlife Rescue's other charity shop is in Much Wenlock.

The charity, based in Stretton Road, Much Wenlock, is dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of sick, injured and orphaned wild animals and birds.

It started in 1990 and has grown steadily over the years, with purpose-built facilities to meet the needs of any wildlife casualty that may come into its care.