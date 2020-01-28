Fans score a win from town leaders

The town's 2-2 draw against the Champions of Europe caused celebrations in the stands at Montgomery Waters Meadow and across the town.

Millions tuned in to the BBC watch the Sunday afternoon game, which kicked off at 5pm.

And the draw, which saw Jason Cummings score both goals, means the teams will meet again next week at Liverpool's home ground of Anfield.

The leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, Alan Mosley said the result was 'a wonderful achievement'.

"It was an exciting games and Shrewsbury were the better team. They could have won it. The game has really enhanced the town's reputation, not just in terms of football but also as a welcoming place to come and visit. It was great how the town was portrayed on the BBC and how the commentators appreciated the welcome that were given by the club and by the fans. That was a massive bonus."

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: "Huge congratulations to the team and staff at Shrewsbury Town. It was a marvellous comeback when others would have crumbled. Bring on Anfield. Big shout-out to all the fans whose celebrations and total joy was commented on by all forms of national media. I'm always proud of the team, but today I'm a very proud Salopian.”

The landlord of one of Shrewsbury's busiest sports pubs, The Salopian on Smithfield Road said there was a carnival atmosphere in the town over the weekend as fans from both teams poured in to the town.

Oliver Parry said that the atmosphere in the pub was electric as town played their memorable 90 minutes.

"There was a really nice atmosphere. There is a great relationship between Shrewsbury and Liverpool, a very friendly rivalry between the two clubs. We were busy over the whole weekend and the atmosphere in the pub during the match was brilliant. When we went 2-0 down everybody was devastated but the team responded really well and brought it back. As Klopp is only fielding his kids' team we stand a really good chance of winning in the replay."

Details of tickets for the forthcoming rematch are due to be released in the next couple of days. More information will be available on shrewsburytown.com