Shrewsbury Cathedral rings changes with bell

Work started earlier this week to put scaffolding around the bell tower.

The bell has been silent for some time and now the company which cast it in 1856 will be carrying out works to bring it in to the 21st century.

John Taylor Bellfounders in Loughborough will repair the bell and replace the clapper, with an automated chiming mechanism that can be controlled from a programmable remote control key fob for use during mass.

Scaffolding being put up to remove the bell from the tower as part of the restoration project

Richard Keddie, development officer for the cathedral who has spearheaded the project, said: “This is a great occasion for Shrewsbury Cathedral and one which will enhance the fabric and essence of this beautiful place of worship.

"Future-proofing the bell and adopting the new automated tolling system will certainly add to the cathedral’s presence once again within the town and will also be extremely useful for clergy requiring control of the bell for use at various services held here."