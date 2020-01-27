Menu

Concern for girl, 16, missing from Shrewsbury

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Police officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 16-year-old girl who has been missing from Shrewsbury since Friday.

Trinity Gibbs was last seen in the B&M store in Lancaster Road at around 7.15pm when it is believed she may have left the car park as a passenger in a blue 58 plate Vauxhall Corsa.

Trinity is described as white, around 5ft 3ins tall, with burgundy coloured hair cut into a bob. She was last seen wearing black leggings, white Air Force One trainers, a grey Puma top and a grey scarf.

Officers are asking anyone who sees her to please get in touch as soon as possible. Trinity has links to the Sussex or Leicester areas so it is possible that she may have travelled there.

Anyone who has information on Trinity’s whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting 648s of 240120.

Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
