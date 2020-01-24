Gran cut off from seeing granddaughter after Shropshire Council action

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has declined to investigate Shropshire Council over the issue, as the authority has already looked into it, partially admitted fault and apologised.

The ombudsman said that because of conflicting evidence it was unable to determine whether the nursery staff had correctly reported the alleged comments, which the grandmother denies making.

Its report says the nursery staff claimed that the grandmother, referred to as Mrs S, made a “concerning disclosure” while picking up her grandson.

The council informed 'D', Mrs S’s daughter’s partner, of the report, and he “refused to allow Mrs S contact with her granddaughter” in response.

Mrs S denies making the comments reported by the nursery staff, and complained the council did not verify the accuracy of its information before identifying her to D.

The ombudsman's report says: “Following a conversation with Mrs S, as she was collecting her grandson, nursery staff referred her granddaughter to the council, stating that Mrs S had made a concerning disclosure with reference to her daughter, D’s partner.

“The council took a decision to inform D of the comments which nursery staff said Mrs S had made. It told D that the source of the referral was Mrs S.

“Mrs S says D has since refused to allow her contact with her granddaughter. She complained to the council about its actions.

Advertising

Accuracy

“Mrs S told the council she did not make the comments that it was alleged she had, and that two nursery staff had confirmed this to her.

“She complained that the council did not verify the accuracy of the information, should not have passed it on to D, did not inform her of its procedures and intentions, and should not have identified her to D.

“The council says that its policy is for such decisions to be made on a case-by-case basis at the discretion of the social worker involved.

Advertising

“In its response to the complaint, the council said the nursery made the referral both orally and in writing, and states that it believes the comments were accurately reported. It says it is unable to explain why the two staff at the nursery would have told her something different.

“It does, however, agree that it should have spoken to her to let her know it intended to pass on the comments and disclose her identity. Further, that it should have checked the accuracy of the information in the referral from the nursery. It has apologised for these errors.

“However, the council stands by its decision to contact D with the information. It explains that councils have a duty to take action regarding any referrals which could impact on the safety and wellbeing of children.”

The Ombudsman's report backs that final decision, and says it cannot investigate the other matters because “the council has already upheld the substantive complaint, and apologised” and “we cannot settle the dispute over what Mrs S actually said to the nursery staff, as there is conflicting evidence which we cannot reconcile”.