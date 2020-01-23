Last few tickets going on sale for Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool FA Cup clash

The fourth round FA Cup clash will see more than 7,000 fans pack the Montgomery Waters Meadow when the game kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

Tickets have been selling well since they went on sale last week. Season ticket holders and loyalty points holders were able to get their hands on them first, with many queuing outside the stadium's ticket office waiting early on Friday morning.

Ian Whitfield, spokesman for the club said that demand had been high.