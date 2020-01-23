Menu

Lorry sheds its load of wood in crash with crane near Shrewsbury

By Keri Trigg | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Motorists faced delays on a rural road out of Shrewsbury this morning after a lorry shed its load of wood after crashing with a mobile crane.

Three fire crews were at the scene

The two vehicles collided on the B4386 between Worthen and Westbury just after 7am, causing the wood on the back of the HGV to tip sideways into the hedge.

Three fire crews were called from Minsterley, Shrewsbury and Wellington, including a rescue tender, and police and ambulance crews were also at the scene.

Police remained on the road to direct traffic around the two large vehicles while they awaited recovery.

Shrewsbury News
Keri Trigg

By Keri Trigg
@KeriTrigg_Star

Senior reporter covering Shrewsbury and South Shropshire for the Shropshire Star.

