Lorry sheds its load of wood in crash with crane near Shrewsbury

The two vehicles collided on the B4386 between Worthen and Westbury just after 7am, causing the wood on the back of the HGV to tip sideways into the hedge.

Three fire crews were called from Minsterley, Shrewsbury and Wellington, including a rescue tender, and police and ambulance crews were also at the scene.

Police remained on the road to direct traffic around the two large vehicles while they awaited recovery.