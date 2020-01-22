Telford man found not guilty over 100mph Shrewsbury car case

Endean Palmer, 29, was on trial this week accused of dangerous driving after a car sped through Shrewsbury and down the M54 at dangerous speeds on Christmas Day 2016.

The car was stopped by a police stinger and a passenger was arrested but the driver got away.

The jury in Mr Palmer's trial was shown CCTV footage of a man getting into the car's driver seat earlier that night, and a police officer had told the court that he believed it to be Mr Palmer.

Mr Palmer, of Hammer Fields, Woodside, denied the offence and said the man in the footage was a friend of his, and that he had in fact been in bed at the time.

After deliberating for a little over three hours, a jury found him not guilty of dangerous driving as well as two other offences relating to an imitation gun and cannabis that were found in the car.

Judge Anthony Lowe told him he was free to go and thanked the jury for their time.