Three people stuck in lifts in one day
Three people had to be rescued from lifts by the fire service in one day.
On Tuesday, three people were rescued after being stuck in a lift in separate incidents in Shrewsbury and Telford.
Fire crews from Telford were sent out to Village Way, Wombridge at around 2.15pm on Tuesday to rescue a person from a lift and later that day they were sent out again to do the same.
At around 7.45pm crews were sent from Shrewsbury station to rescue two people at Withywood, a housing provider on Penson Way.
Both were safely retrieved by fire service personnel.
