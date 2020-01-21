Menu

Three people stuck in lifts in one day

By Charlotte Bentley | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Three people had to be rescued from lifts by the fire service in one day.

On Tuesday, three people were rescued after being stuck in a lift in separate incidents in Shrewsbury and Telford.

Fire crews from Telford were sent out to Village Way, Wombridge at around 2.15pm on Tuesday to rescue a person from a lift and later that day they were sent out again to do the same.

At around 7.45pm crews were sent from Shrewsbury station to rescue two people at Withywood, a housing provider on Penson Way.

Both were safely retrieved by fire service personnel.

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star

