Man hit by car in Shrewsbury is taken to hospital
A man was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Shrewsbury.
Emergency services were called to the junction of Gains Park Way and Woodcrest shortly after 6.30pm on Monday.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.
"One ambulance crew attended and treated the pedestrian for injuries that are not believed to be serious.
"He was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment."
